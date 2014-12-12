By Curtis Skinner
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 12 A major storm that
pummeled northern California and the Pacific Northwest with
heavy rain and high winds and killed two people moved south
overnight, prompting evacuation orders in areas prone to floods
and mud flows.
The National Weather Service forecast the system to track
through southwestern California late on Thursday and into
Friday, brining the possibility of strong thunderstorms, as well
as waterspouts and small tornadoes along the coast.
As the storm loomed, officials in the Los Angeles suburb of
Glendora issued a mandatory evacuation order in the area
impacted by the Colby Fire that burned some 2,000 acres in
January.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department also ordered some
residents in San Jacinto, which saw mud flows during a large
storm last week that damaged homes and vehicles, to evacuate.
The system drenched northern California on Thursday,
flooding some streets and intersections in the San Francisco
area. Many local schools were closed.
The city saw about 3.4 inches of rain on Thursday, nearly
surpassing a one-day record, and some 240 departing and incoming
commercial flights were canceled at San Francisco International
Airport while others were delayed for more than two hours,
officials said.
The harsh weather also hit Washington state, where over
165,000 customers were without power as of early Friday,
according to local utility companies.
In southern Oregon, a homeless man camping with his
18-year-old son was killed on Thursday morning when a tree
toppled onto their tent, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office
said.
Portland police said a tree fell on a car that then swerved
into another tree, killing the teenage passenger and seriously
injuring the adult driver.
Portland General Electric Co and Pacific Power
reported nearly 41,000 customers remained without power as of
early Friday, as a storm system with wind gusts of 80 mph (129
kph) moved through Oregon.
"In certain parts of the West Coast this could be the most
significant storm in 10 years," National Weather Service
meteorologist Eric Boldt said.
Police in the central California city of Santa Cruz, said a
tree fell on an 11-year-old student on Thursday morning, pinning
his arm and shoulder until emergency workers could cut him free
with chainsaws. The child's injuries were not believed to be
life threatening.
The storm was expected to provide little relief from
California's record, multi-year drought that has forced water
managers to sharply reduce irrigation supplies to farmers and
prompted drastic conservation measures statewide, weather
officials said.
(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing
by Angus MacSwan)