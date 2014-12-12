(Adds storm spawned by "pineapple express" effect; updates
damage to homes; paragraphs 7 and 10-11)
By Steve Gorman and Michael Fleeman
LOS ANGELES Dec 12 A Pacific storm pounded
Southern California with heavy rain and high winds on Friday,
triggering flash floods and mudslides that prompted the
evacuation of hundreds of homes, damaged dozens of others and
disrupted passenger rail service along the coast.
One person was found dead on Friday in a rain-swollen
flood-control channel in the Orange County town of Garden Grove,
which could mark the third storm-related fatality on the West
Coast since Thursday.
Separately, rescue teams saved two people after they were
swept away in the fast-moving Los Angeles River near a homeless
encampment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in Twitter
messages.
The Ventura County Fire Department said its personnel had
responded to 37 flooding-related calls and that a second-story
balcony collapsed in the Los Angeles suburb of Long Beach.
High winds tore down power lines throughout the region,
leaving as many as 78,000 customers without electricity after
the storm moved in before dawn, utility officials reported.
The National Weather Service warned that thunderstorms and
even tornadoes were possible as the storm front advanced. A
water spout was sighted over the ocean near Los Angeles
International Airport on Friday morning.
The severe weather was spawned by a storm system dubbed a
"pineapple express," a large low-pressure area that siphoned
vast amounts of moisture from the tropical Pacific near the
Hawaiian islands and dumped it on the West Coast as it moved
over land, Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Kattell said.
The same storm pummeled the Pacific Northwest and the
northern half of California on Thursday with torrential
downpours and gale-force gusts that caused widespread power
outages and disrupted commercial flights in San Francisco.
ROCKS PILED TO ROOF LINES
One of the areas hardest hit on Friday was the community of
Camarillo Springs, north of Los Angeles, where boulder-strewn
rivers of mud swept down hillsides that a wildfire had stripped
of vegetation last year.
Dozens of homes were damaged, and at least 10 were
red-tagged as unsafe to enter, Ventura County authorities said.
Mounds of rock were left piled against several houses up to
their roofs in the area. The National Weather Service said rain
was falling at nearly 2 inches (5 cm) an hour before the slide.
Authorities ordered the evacuation of more than 100 homes deemed
to be at risk in the area.
About 1,000 homes were placed under evacuation orders in the
Los Angeles suburb of Glendora, where mudslides from a
wildfire-burned area there left several roads impassable
overnight, police Lieutenant Matt Williams said.
He said emergency crews rescued one motorist whose truck
became caught in the muck.
Severe weather prompted Amtrak to suspend service on two
coastal routes between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, 150
miles to the north, the passenger rail line said. But service
was restored to both hours later.
The highest rainfall measured on Friday was at San Marcos
Pass, just north of Santa Barbara, where more than 5 inches (12
cm) fell, Kattell said.
Harsh weather was blamed for two deaths on Thursday in
Oregon. In southern Oregon near Ashland, a homeless man camping
with his 18-year-old son was killed when a tree toppled onto
their tent. Portland police said a tree fell on a car that then
swerved into another tree, killing a boy who was a passenger.
It was not known whether the body in Garden Grove was a
weather-related fatality or a victim who died of some other
cause and was washed into the flood channel, officials said.
The storm was expected to provide little relief from the
multi-year drought that has forced sharp cutbacks in irrigation
supplies to farmers and conservation measures across California.
(Reporting from Los Angeles by Steve Gorman, Michael Fleeman,
Dan Whitcomb and Jon Alcorn; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Sandra Maler)