(Adds details on previous tornadoes in the Los Angeles area)
By Steve Gorman and Michael Fleeman
LOS ANGELES Dec 12 A Pacific storm pounded
Southern California with heavy rain and high winds on Friday,
triggering a small tornado, flash floods and mudslides that
prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes, damaged dozens of
others and disrupted passenger rail services along the coast.
One person was found dead on Friday in a rain-swollen
flood-control channel in the Orange County town of Garden Grove,
which could mark the third storm-related fatality on the West
Coast since Thursday.
Separately, rescue teams saved two people after they were
swept away in the fast-moving Los Angeles River near a homeless
encampment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in Twitter
messages.
High winds tore down power lines throughout the region,
leaving as many as 78,000 customers without electricity at one
point after the storm moved in before dawn, utility officials
reported.
In an unusual phenomenon for Southern California, a small
tornado touched down in South Los Angeles, where it damaged the
roofs of an apartment complex and two houses and ripped up a
billboard, said National Weather Service Specialist Stuart Seto.
The twister was an EF0, the smallest category possible, and no
one was hurt, he said.
The tornado was the first in Los Angeles since 2004,
according to USTornadoes.com which tracks twisters. Weather
Service meteorologists could not confirm that.
A water spout, which is like a tornado but occurs over
water, was sighted over the ocean near Los Angeles International
Airport on Friday morning, and another one formed 35 miles (56
kms) to the southeast off Newport Beach.
The severe weather, which included thunderstorms, was
spawned by a storm system dubbed a "pineapple express," a large
low-pressure area that siphoned vast amounts of moisture from
the tropical Pacific near the Hawaiian islands and dumped it on
the West Coast as it moved over land, the National Weather
Service said.
The same storm pummeled the Pacific Northwest and the
northern half of California on Thursday with downpours and
gale-force gusts that caused widespread power outages and
disrupted commercial flights in San Francisco.
ROCKS PILED TO ROOF LINES
One of the areas hardest hit on Friday was the community of
Camarillo Springs, north of Los Angeles, where boulder-strewn
rivers of mud swept down hillsides that a wildfire had stripped
of vegetation last year.
Dozens of homes were damaged, and at least 10 were
red-tagged as unsafe to enter, Ventura County authorities said.
Mounds of rock were left piled against several houses up to
their roofs in the area. Authorities ordered the evacuation of
more than 100 homes deemed to be at risk in the area.
About 1,000 homes were placed under evacuation orders in the
Los Angeles suburb of Glendora, where mudslides from a
wildfire-burned area there left several roads impassable
overnight, police Lieutenant Matt Williams said.
The highest rainfall measured on Friday was at San Marcos
Pass, just north of Santa Barbara, where more than 5 inches (12
cm) fell. Downtown Los Angeles had more than 1.5 inches (3.8 cm)
of rain.
Harsh weather was blamed for two deaths on Thursday in
Oregon. In southern Oregon near Ashland, a homeless man camping
with his 18-year-old son was killed when a tree toppled onto
their tent. Portland police said a tree fell on a car that then
swerved into another tree, killing a boy who was a passenger.
It was not known whether the body in Garden Grove was a
weather-related fatality or a victim who died of some other
cause and was washed into the flood channel, officials said.
The storm was expected to provide little relief from the
multi-year drought that has forced sharp cutbacks in irrigation
supplies to farmers and conservation measures across California.
(Reporting from Los Angeles by Steve Gorman, Michael Fleeman,
Dan Whitcomb, Alex Dobuzinskis and Jon Alcorn; Writing by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler, Eric M. Johnson)