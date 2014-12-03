By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 3 A major Pacific storm that
broke records across Southern California and delivered a small
measure of relief to the drought-stricken state brought more
rain on Wednesday but the danger of major mudslides in
wildfire-scarred areas appeared to have passed, officials said.
The sub-tropical storm, which originated in the Pacific
Ocean south of Hawaii, was the strongest to hit Southern
California since at least February and poured at least an inch
(2.5 cm) of rain across a wide swath of the region, and up to
four inches (10 cm) in some mountain and foothill areas.
Rainfall records for Dec. 2 dating to the 1960s were broken
in downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles International Airport, Long
Beach Airport and communities such as Antelope Valley, Palmdale
and Camarillo, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Boldt
said.
The storm also brought much-needed snow to area mountains.
Boldt said mudslides and flash floods that officials feared
in areas where wildfires had left hillsides nearly barren did
not materialize because rainfall rates generally remained below
the half-inch-per-hour threshold that usually triggers them.
Evacuation orders that were issued for the wildfire areas
were largely lifted by early on Wednesday.
California has been in the grip of a record-shattering,
multi-year drought that has forced officials to sharply reduce
water supplies to farms and prompted drastic conservation
measures statewide.
Prior to Tuesday's storm, downtown Los Angeles had recorded
a total of only 5.89 inches of rain for 2014, compared to the 15
inches the region receives in a typical year.
Boldt said the storm, the first of California's winter
season that typically begins in December, was of some help in
long-parched areas but would not be nearly enough on its own to
ameliorate the drought.
"Every storm is going to help us but one storm is not going
to get us out of the drought," Boldt said. "If we have 10 to 20
more storms like this one we're going to be looking much better
on the drought."
The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to
move out of Southern California to the east by the end of
Wednesday, although a second, smaller system might bring showers
to parts of the state on Thursday.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Walsh)