* Sun begins to shine, but flood waters still dangerous
* Storm dumped more than 2 feet (61 cm) of rain over some
areas
* Two deaths blamed on Debby, two others may be
storm-related
(Adds body found in river, updates storm status)
By Michael Peltier
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 27 The remnants of
Tropical Storm Debby moved out into the open Atlantic on
Wednesday and rains finally eased over Florida but the state was
struggling to clean up the soggy mess left behind.
In Debby's wake were flooded homes and businesses, roads
under water or cratered with sinkholes, and overflowing rivers
that sent thousands fleeing for higher ground.
Emergency managers said it was too early to gauge the extent
of the damage. About 11,000 customers were without electric
power in 39 counties on Wednesday, down from 29,000 on Tuesday.
The storm deluged parts of central and northern Florida with
more than two feet (61 cm) of rain as it hovered in the Gulf of
Mexico and cut across the peninsula. It was downgraded to a
tropical depression when its winds died down on Tuesday night.
By Wednesday afternoon it was just a disorganized mass of
thunderstorms out in the Atlantic, falling apart as it sped away
from the Florida coast.
"Rainfall associated with Debby will continue to diminish
across the Florida Peninsula today," forecasters at the U.S.
National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
Two Florida deaths were blamed on the storm and medical
examiners were trying to determine whether two others were
storm-related.
A central Florida woman in Polk County was killed when her
car hydro-planed on a flooded road and a woman in neighboring
Highlands County was killed when a tornado wrecked her home, a
spokeswoman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management
said.
A man died after his canoe capsized on Lake Dorr in the
Ocala National Forest a few hours after Debby made landfall on
Tuesday, and medical examiners were still investigating whether
his death was related to the storm.
On Wednesday, Pasco County Sheriff's waded into flood waters
around the Anclote River to recover the body of a man in his
40s.
"At this point it's really too early to tell what the cause
of death was," sheriff's spokesman Doug Tobin said.
Torrential rains caused the Anclote to rise from nine feet
(2.7 metres) before the storm to major flood level of 27 feet
(8.2 metres) on Tuesday. The flood waters had receded a little
on Wednesday but still lapped dangerously over surrounding
roadways and had a strong enough current to sweep people away,
Tobin said.
"Even though it's sunny out we're still urging people to use
extreme caution in crossing roads that have water flowing over
them. They are still extremely dangerous," he said.
(Writing by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen and Eric Walsh)