July 29 A tropical storm with the potential to
trigger serious flooding and mudslides was bearing down on
Hawaii on Monday and authorities there cautioned residents and
tourists to stay inside and off the roads.
Tropical Storm Flossie was expected to strike the Big Island
and Maui on Monday evening, with waves along the eastern shores
of those islands likely to reach as high as 18 feet (5.5
meters), according to the National Weather Service.
"This shouldn't be taken lightly. It's not just a rain
cloud," said Brian Miyamoto, spokesman for the Hawaii State
Civil Defense. "Try to prevent non-essential driving or going
outside if you don't need to."
As of 11 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) the storm was about 65
miles (105 km) from the Big Island - the easternmost island in
the chain - traveling at 18 miles per hour (29 kph) with
sustained wind speeds of about 40 miles per hour (64 kph).
"The threat for strong winds is diminished somewhat but
there's still the potential for some heavy rain and flooding,"
said Mike Canton, a meteorologist with the National Weather
Service in Honolulu. "The course has it hitting right over the
state."
The state's airports were still open but some airlines were
cancelling flights, Miyamoto said. Along with some of the
state's harbors, at least 19 state parks were closed on Monday
on the Big Island, Maui, and Kauai, he said.
The Hawaii State Civil Defense was on full activation and
operating on 12-hour shifts, Miyamoto added.
In anticipation of the storm, Hawaii Governor Neil
Abercrombie signed an emergency proclamation on Sunday freeing
up disaster funds for emergency supplies, cleanup efforts and
state worker overtime pay. He also called the Hawaii National
Guard to active duty to ensure it was ready to help.
In addition to nine shelters opened on the Big Island,
another 10 are being set up in Honolulu County, said Honolulu
Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who urged residents and tourists to have a
seven-day supply of food, water and batteries.
"Take it seriously," he said. "In Hawaii, we always plan for
the worst. Most of the time it doesn't turn out as bad."
