(Adds updated storm forecast, emergency declaration, governor's
comment)
By Malia Mattoch McManus
HONOLULU Aug 6 Hawaiians braced for a one-two
punch from a pair of major storms headed their way on Wednesday,
as Hurricane Iselle bore down on the islands packing high winds
and heavy surf and Julio, tracking right behind, was upgraded to
hurricane status.
Iselle was about 620 miles (997 km) east of Hilo, on the
Island of Hawaii, at 11 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time on Wednesday
and heading west-northwest at 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour)
with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (144 kph), according to
the National Hurricane Center.
Iselle was expected to weaken into a tropical storm before
reaching the islands on Thursday afternoon but forecasters said
it could still bring high winds and 10-to-15-foot
(3-to-4.5-meter) surf to the tourist haven.
State officials warned of the potential for flash floods,
mudslides and power outages and Governor Neil Abercrombie signed
an emergency proclamation, freeing up funds and other resources,
in anticipation of its arrival.
"We want to make sure we are doing everything possible to
protect the public," Abercrombie said in a statement released by
his office. "This proclamation improves the state's ability to
respond quickly to any potential impacts from both storms."
Meanwhile Hurricane Julio, upgraded on Wednesday from a
tropical storm, was expected to roll into the islands as early
as Saturday, also packing heavy surf and high winds. But
officials said they were still focused on Iselle.
Residents stocked up on basics as authorities in Honolulu
advised them to prepare a seven-day disaster supply kit.
Shoppers waited in lines at supermarkets with carts full of
bottled water, batteries and nonperishable food.
"With Hawaii's remoteness, it could be as long as a week
before a full disaster relief operation can be initiated," the
Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said in a statement.
Honolulu teacher Gina Nakahodo said she had remained calm
until she reached the empty water aisle of her local grocery
store early on Tuesday.
"We've had so many storms that have passed us by, but with
these two back to back you begin to worry. Then all of a sudden
the aisles are empty and there's no water and it makes your
heart pound a little," Nakahodo said.
She said she talked to a couple visiting from California and
told them everything was going to be OK. "But in the back of my
mind I'm wondering, 'what's going to happen?'" she said.
The Coast Guard warned of heavy weather by Thursday, with
the two hurricanes expected to generate extreme sea conditions,
storm surge and surf of 10 to 15 feet throughout the island
chain.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from
early Thursday to early Saturday, with Hurricane Iselle expected
to bring heavy rains to the islands.
Public schools would be closed on Thursday on the islands of
Maui, Molokai, Lanai and the Island of Hawaii, the Hawaii State
Department of Education said.
(Reporting by Malia Mattoch McManus; Additional reporting by
Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Daniel Wallis in Denver and Dan
Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt, Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech)