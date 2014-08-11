(Corrects to mid-term elections instead of general election,
paragraph 2)
By Malia Mattock McManus
HONOLULU Aug 10 Incumbent Hawaii Governor Neil
Abercrombie was soundly defeated in the state's Democratic
primary, results showed on Sunday, in an election that came as
the state was cleaning up from one powerful storm and preparing
for another.
The loss by Abercrombie, who had been endorsed by
Hawaii-born President Barack Obama, marked the first defeat for
an incumbent Democratic governor in Hawaii since it was granted
statehood in 1959, potentially re-arranging the political
landscape before the U.S. mid-term elections in November.
Final results showed Abercrombie with 30.8 percent of the
votes and the winner, state Senator David Ige, with 66.1
percent.
Veteran lawmaker Ige, who was out-spent by Abercrombie by
about a one-to-10 margin, had gained a double-digit lead in
polls leading up to the election, with many voters telling
pollsters they were voting for Ige because they were fed up with
Abercrombie.
"There were suggestions that his leadership style was
arrogant, a my-way-or-the-highway approach," said University of
Hawaii political lecturer, Chad Blair.
In a concession speech on Saturday, Abercrombie said: "For
40 years going back to 1974 ... every waking breath that I've
taken, every thought I had before I slept, was for Hawaii."
Ahead of the election, tropical storm Iselle struck the
island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island, on Thursday. It
later lost force as it pushed past the state.
All but two polling stations on the east coast of the Big
Island opened on Saturday morning, election officials said with
the thousands who could not go to the closed stations being sent
ballots by mail.
Those late votes could determine the U.S. Senate primary
race between incumbent Brian Schatz and his Democratic
challenger, U.S. Representative Colleen Hanabusa. Schatz holds a
lead of about 1,600 votes over Hanabusa, election results
showed.
Another storm was headed towards Hawaii on Sunday. Hurricane
Julio was located about 385 miles (620 kms), east-northeast of
Honolulu on Sunday morning, and was expected to remain a
hurricane as it moved offshore Hawaii early on Monday, the
National Weather Service said.
At 5 a.m. (11 a.m. EDT) on Sunday, Julio had sustained winds
of 85 mph (140 kph) the National Weather Service said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)