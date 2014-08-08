Aug 8 Iselle weakened to a tropical storm late on Thursday with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph (110 kph) as it lashed parts of the Hawaiian archipelago, the U.S. Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

The storm, which has left thousands on the Big Island without power, was moving west at 10 mph (17 kph), with its eye still about 50 miles (80 km) south of the town of Hilo, the center said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson)