Nov 17 More than 100 flights were canceled at
Denver International Airport early on Tuesday as a powerful
storm system dropped snow over the Rocky Mountains, while
tornadoes were reported from Texas to Nebraska, officials said.
A blizzard warning was issued for a large swath of
northeastern Colorado and western Kansas, with a storm system
that originated in Alaska forecast to drop up to 12 inches of
snow on the Denver metropolitan area by midday Tuesday,
according to the National Weather Service.
Several tornadoes were spotted over northern Texas, western
Kansas and southern Nebraska overnight, according to weather
forecasting site AccuWeather.
Denver International, one of the busiest U.S. airport hubs
where more than 100 flights were canceled in and out, advised
passengers to allow extra time gto get through security.
The storm was heading east, where it could cause flooding
later along the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)