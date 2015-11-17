(Adds details on snow totals, road closures)
Nov 17 More than 100 flights were canceled at
Denver International Airport on Tuesday as a powerful storm
system dropped snow over the Rocky Mountains, while tornadoes
were reported from Texas to Nebraska, officials said.
A blizzard warning was issued for a large swath of
northeastern Colorado and western Kansas because of the storm
system, which originated in Alaska, according to the National
Weather Service.
The weather service said the storm would continue to move
eastward after it closed roads east and south of Denver, which
had been forecast to receive heavy snow but was spared from the
heaviest snowfall.
The town of Elizabeth, some 40 miles southeast of Denver,
was hit by 19 inches of snow, while the nearby town of Parker
had 16 inches, the weather service said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported numerous
accidents and highway closures. Local broadcaster KUSA said as
many as 150 cars had been stranded on Interstate 25 in the
morning.
Several tornadoes were spotted over northern Texas, western
Kansas and southern Nebraska overnight, according to weather
forecasting site AccuWeather.
Denver International, one of the busiest U.S. airport hubs
where more than 100 inbound and outbound flights were canceled,
advised passengers to allow extra time to get through security.
The weather service recorded wind gusts of 58 miles per hour at
the airport.
