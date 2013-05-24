By Victoria Cavaliere
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J., May 24 The New Jersey
shore ushered in the unofficial start of summer on Friday, with
businesses making last-minute preparations and officials
declaring the resort towns ready for visitors seven months after
Superstorm Sandy.
Governor Chris Christie oversaw a ribbon-cutting ceremony to
open a freshly re-constructed boardwalk in Seaside Heights and
declared it "a great day for New Jersey."
"We're here with the whole country welcoming the Jersey
shore back," he said.
The Seaside Heights event, televised live on NBC's "Today
Show," capped a week of beach reopenings and public relations
events up and down the 127-mile (204 km) stretch of beach
communities that have been rebuilding since the October 29, 2012
storm leveled homes, ripped up boardwalks and washed theme park
rides out to sea.
The storm took a financial toll of nearly $37 billion
statewide, according to official statistics.
In Seaside Heights, T-shirt shops, arcades and restaurants
were stocking shelves to prepare for the Memorial Day weekend,
which typically lures beachgoers to kick off the summer season.
On the boardwalk, the smell of french fries and funnel cakes
mingled with the scent of sawdust from the ongoing construction.
"We're just looking forward, not back," said Roger
Jarkezian, owner of a small shop called Sand Tropez which
flooded during the storm and just reopened this month.
At McLoone's Asbury Grille in Asbury Park, general manager
Alicia Baratta declared herself "very, very excited" for the
season's prospects.
"I'm expecting the busiest season yet," she said.
CHANGED SHORELINE
Enthusiasm aside, the season will be different from any
other, residents say.
Lifeguard Jourdan Chiavaro, 24, said she would be back to
work for Long Beach Island township this summer but was unsure
what to expect.
"Before, I knew my beach. I knew the tides, the rips," she
said. "Now there's all this sand that was moved down, the dunes
have changed, the rips have changed."
Scientists estimate that Jersey shore beaches are on average
30 to 40 feet narrower than they were before the storm.
The normally hot summer rental market has dipped, with both
demand and inventory down in many towns, real estate experts
said.
"It's been slow. There's no getting around it," said Matthew
Schlosser, vice president of Schlosser Real Estate in
Lavallette.
"We are 50 to 60 percent off on rentals right now, and
there's no way we are going to make up that loss," he said.
With many homes still undergoing repairs, available rentals
were down about 20 percent in Lavallette as well as nearby Ocean
Beach and Ortley Beach, he said.
The storm wreaked such havoc that roughly 95 percent of
homeowners in Lavallette suffered damage, officials have said.
PERCEPTION PROBLEM
As to the slow rental market, Schlosser put some blame on a
persistent public perception that the region is in tatters.
"It didn't matter how many emails we sent assuring people we
were open. Some people didn't even think it was possible to get
here," he said.
Tourism makes up a sizable piece of New Jersey's economy.
The four counties along the shore account for half of the
state's tourism and travel industry, which in 2012 generated a
record of nearly $40 billion in revenue, according to the New
Jersey Amusement Association.
Tourism is responsible for one in ten of the state's jobs,
according to Christie's office.
On Long Beach Island, a barrier island that has fared better
than some of the harder-hit shore areas, summer rentals are at
about 95 percent of their normal levels, and 90 percent of local
business will be back this summer, officials say.
"So far, reservations for Memorial Day weekend have been
strong," said Jane DiPietro, owner of Stefano's Seafood on Long
Beach Island.
"The restaurant took on five feet of water, but everything's
been redone and it looks great," she said.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sofina Mirza-Reid)