BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
HOUSTON May 26 At least two people have been killed in flooding that hit Houston in the past day and left parts of the city under water, Mayor Annise Parker said on Tuesday.
Parker has also requested the city, the fourth most populous in the country, be declared a disaster area. She added that large parts of Houston are high and dry.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.