DALLAS May 29 Storms bringing as much as seven
inches of rain drenched North Texas overnight into Friday,
prompting hundreds of calls for emergency assistance and adding
to the woes of the state where 18 people have been killed in
severe weather this week.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning
for the Dallas area on Friday morning and a flash flood watch
for an area stretching from central Texas into central Kansas.
The seven inches (17.8 cm) in North Texas from Thursday
morning into Friday comes after storms dumped seven inches on
Austin on Monday and as much as 11 inches (28 cm) overnight on
Monday in the Houston area.
Hundreds of people spent the night in evacuation shelters
across Texas as this week's floods turned streets in rivers,
ripped homes off their foundations and swept over thousands of
vehicles.
In Houston alone, more than 4,000 structures were damaged by
floods since Monday that hit the fourth-biggest U.S. city.
In central Texas overnight, Travis County firefighters
rescued 21 people from a drifting houseboat while Johnson County
emergency workers rescued 14 drivers and residents. No injuries
were reported, officials said.
Before Thursday night's storm, Texas climatologist John
Nielsen-Gammon said so far in May the state had received 7.54
inches (19 cm) of rainfall on average. That breaks the record of
6.66 inches (17 cm) set in June 2004, based on records dating
back to 1895, according to Nielsen-Gammon of the Office of the
Texas State Climatologist at Texas A&M University.
