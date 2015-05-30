(Adds additional evacuation order, paragraph 12)
By Lisa Maria Garza and Jim Forsyth
DALLAS May 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
signed a disaster declaration late on Friday for areas in Texas
hammered by severe weather that killed at least 21 people,
caused massive flooding and prompted evacuations this week.
Storms that battered North Texas on Thursday and Friday
added more runoff to swollen rivers and prompted hundreds of
calls for help in Dallas, where some areas saw up to seven
inches (17.8 cm) of rain.
"Communities across the State of Texas have experienced
devastating destruction, injury and - most tragically - loss of
life due to the major and unceasing severe weather system that
has been impacting our state for weeks," said Governor Greg
Abbott, who has declared 70 counties disaster areas.
The presidential declaration frees up federal funds to help
rebuild. No estimate has been given for the damage in Texas,
which has a $1.4 trillion-a-year economy and is the biggest
domestic energy provider.
Near Dallas on Friday, thousands of cars were trapped for
about six hours on a suburban freeway blocked by floodwaters.
The Red Cross distributed Girl Scout cookies and water to
stranded motorists.
"I feel like I am on an island and nobody cares," Vanessa
Paterson, who was on the highway with her 6-month-old son, told
TV station WFAA.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from
Central Texas into Missouri, with the additional rain tipping
off a new round of flooding.
Dallas officials advised people to go home early and stay
off streets that have seen more water than they can handle.
"This would be a great night to stay home, watch a movie and
cook some popcorn," Dallas Police Deputy Chief Scott Walton told
a news conference.
The mayor of Wharton, about 60 miles (100 km) southwest of
Houston, issued a mandatory evacuation order for about 900
people living near the Colorado River, which began flooding into
the city on Thursday and has been rising steadily since.
The nearby city of Rosenberg also ordered about 150
residents living near the Brazos River to evacuate by Friday
night.
Hundreds of Texans are set to spend the night in shelters
after this week's floods turned streets into rivers, ripped
homes off their foundations and swept over thousands of
vehicles.
The rushing water trapped people in cars and houses. One
Dallas-area police officer had to be plucked to safety by a
helicopter.
The rainfall for May across the state has already set a new
record and more storms were forecast for Texas over the weekend.
The Brazos River, which began overflowing its banks on
Wednesday in Parker County about 30 miles (50 km) west of Fort
Worth, is expected to see another surge due to recent rains.
"This situation will get worse before it gets better," said
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator George Teague.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Reporting by Lisa
Maria Garza in Dallas and Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; Additional
reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas, Heide Brandes in Oklahoma
City and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Pravin Char)