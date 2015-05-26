WASHINGTON May 26 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he had spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and assured him he could count on help from the federal government as the state recovers from deadly floods.

Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 24 Texas counties affected by flash flooding that left at least six people dead.

Obama made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office. (Reporting By Julia Edwards and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)