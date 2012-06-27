June 27 U.S. authorities in Newark, New Jersey
seized a cargo ship with goods from India and Egypt on Wednesday
after hearing what sounded like people stowed away inside a
container on the vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The container was buried beneath others and had not been
opened hours after the ship was stopped.
The vessel, Villa D'Aquarius, was stopped at 3 a.m. EDT
(0700 GMT) at a standard checkpoint for incoming ships, the
Ambrose Anchorage below the Verrazano Bridge in New York Harbor,
Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe said.
"The boarding team went aboard for a routine inspection.
They heard sounds that were consistent with people being inside
a container," Rowe said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the Port
Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal, were notified. Federal
authorities rushed to receive the ship at the Newark dock, Rowe
said.
As of about 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), the container remained
unopened beneath a stack of others in the hold of the ship about
30 feet (9 meters) down from the deck, he said.
"First it will be determined whether it can be opened as
is," said Rowe. "If that is not feasible, the containers above
it will be shifted, it will be put on the pier and we will find
out what is inside."
The ship, which was flying a Cyprus flag, made two stops in
India, a final stop in Egypt and then headed for Newark,
ultimately bound for Norfolk, Virginia.
The container in question was supposed to be carrying
machine parts and was to be delivered to Norfolk, Rowe said.
A gangplank was pulled up to the vessel and crew members
were departing the ship as federal authorities took control,
Rowe said.
