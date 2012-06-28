(Adds background and comments)
NEW YORK, June 28 - It's been anything but
smooth sailing for the U.S. Coast Guard this month.
For the second time in June, the Coast Guard has fruitlessly
pursued a time-consuming, high-profile search, drawing away
resources from an agency that protects the country's maritime
interests. The agency responds to 64 search and rescue cases and
saves an average of 12 lives a day, according to its website.
In the latest instance, the Coast Guard called off a search
for what it believed were stowaways on a trans-Atlantic cargo
ship after no one was found, officials said.
The vessel was impounded in Newark, New Jersey, after
customs agents reported hearing sounds made by people coming
from inside a container beneath a stack of several others in the
ship's cargo hold, authorities said.
The ship, identified as the Cyprus-flagged vessel Ville
D'Aquarius, was stopped at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) on Wednesday
and searched for more than 18 hours with the help of X-ray
machines and K-9 units.
Maria Haberfeld, professor of police science at New York's
John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said the setback was
unlikely to dent the Coast Guard's image.
"I'd rather have them react and waste money than not react
and waste lives," Haberfeld said.
According to the ship's manifest, the suspicious container
had been loaded onto the vessel on June 7 in India and was
carrying machine parts bound ultimately for Norfolk, Virginia.
Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe said authorities
determined the storage crate in question could not be opened in
the hold, and instead began methodically unloading the ship's
cargo in order to reach it. Some 163 containers were searched.
"The search has been concluded," Rowe said. "Nothing of
significance was found. Port and ship have returned to normal
operations."
Another search ended two weeks ago in what turned out to be
a hoax. On June 11, a distress call was made to the Coast Guard
reporting a yacht explosion 17 miles (28 km) off the coast of
Sandy Hook, New Jersey, with 21 people having abandoned ship.
A large search that involved more than 200 people found
nothing, costing the Coast Guard more than $300,000. Later,
officials said the distress call was likely made over land, not
sea.
On June 20, officials announced that they were examining
ties between the New Jersey call and another distress call,
later found to be a hoax, made on May 20 near Houston, Texas.
Haberfeld, of John Jay College, said the Coast Guard's
proactive response in both cases was correct.
"It's very hard to verify whether a call is real, especially
if the caller seems to know what they're talking about," she
said about the hoaxes.
