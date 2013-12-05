By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Dec 4 Cincinnati City Council members
voted on Wednesday to suspend construction on a $133 million
streetcar project aimed at connecting urban communities so it
can assess the feasibility of the project.
After three days of public hearings, council members voted
5-4 to halt construction and commission an independent audit of
the project, which has incurred $33 million in costs since
breaking ground in February 2012.
The decision came three days after the swearing in of
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, who campaigned on stopping the
project that he said the city cannot afford.
The streetcar project, a 3.6-mile (5.8-km) loop with 18
stops connecting urban communities, is estimated to cost $133
million. About $45 million of the cost was to be paid for by the
Federal Transportation Administration, with the city picking up
the $88 million balance.
The streetcar is expected to cost the city $3 million to $4
million a year to operate.
Proponents of streetcar project argued suspending
construction will put federal funds in jeopardy and open the
city up to lawsuits from contractors.
The price tag to finish the project is estimated at between
$52 million to $74 million whereas halting the project will cost
from $34.6 million to $51.6 million, according a report released
by the city in September.
Two years ago, voters rejected a measure that would have
banned the city from working on a rail project for 10 years.
During the same election voters removed three anti-streetcar
Republicans from the nine-seat city council.
Plans originally called to connect the Ohio River banks with
a spur to the University of Cincinnati, but after Republican
Governor John Kasich was elected, $55 million that was earlier
allocated to the project was withdrawn.
(Editing by Brendan O'Brien, Cynthia Johnston and Lisa
Shumaker)