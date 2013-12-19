Dec 19 Cincinnati's city council on Thursday
voted to restart work on a $133 million streetcar project that
had been suspended in the days after the new mayor, an opponent
of the plan, took office.
The new plan approved by a 6-3 council vote will use private
funds to help offset the annual operating costs for the
streetcar, which is aimed at connecting urban communities.
"We're going to have a streetcar," Mayor John Cranley told a
news conference before the council vote. Cranley had campaigned
on stopping the project, which he said the city could not
afford.
Council members earlier in December had voted to halt
construction and commissioned an independent audit of the
project, which has run up $33 million in costs since a ground
breaking in February 2012.
The council voted to resume the plan after receiving a
report from KPMG that said it would cost $80 million to $105
million to halt the project.
The plans call for a 3.6-mile (5.8-km) loop with 18 stops at
a cost of about $133 million. Cincinnati faced a Thursday night
deadline to resume the project or lose a $45 million
contribution from the Federal Transportation Administration.
The city is paying the rest of the project.
In an agreement to help elevate yearly operating costs, the
Haile U.S. Bank Foundation, a Cincinnati-based non-profit,
committed $900,000 a year for 10 years and the Southwest Ohio
Regional Transit Authority agreed to fund the remaining yearly
$1.88 million and $2.44 million in operating costs.
The streetcar plans originally called for a spur to connect
the Ohio River banks to the University of Cincinnati, but $55
million earlier allocated to the project was withdrawn after
Republican John Kasich was elected governor.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by David Bailey
and Richard Chang)