By Mark Guarino
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Oct 27 New Orleans, once
crisscrossed by sprawling streetcar lines, is embracing anew the
rumbling reminder of the city's storied and elegant past by
restoring old lines and seeking to build new ones.
In January, a mile-long (1.6 km) streetcar line connecting
the tourist area of the French Quarter to the city's Amtrak
terminal is scheduled to open, becoming the fourth streetcar
corridor in the city. Two more are proposed, the first of those
anticipated to break ground in early 2014.
For a city where daily life was changed by the destruction
caused by Hurricane Katrina seven years ago, the new streetcars
are a way to connect to history.
The more than 150-year-old line that sails down St. Charles
Avenue is the oldest continuously operating streetcar line in
the world, according to the city. Revitalizing the New Orleans
streetcar system has been a slow, arduous process. The city's
two other existing lines were built in 1988 and 2004.
"New Orleans has not had an incredibly extensive network of
streetcars for decades," said Rachel Heiligman, executive
director of Ride New Orleans, an advocacy organization that has
been pushing for more streetcars in the city.
"This is the first time in almost a decade we've seen an
investment in public transit, so it's a very exciting time for
New Orleans," she said.
As cities across the country explore ways to break gridlock
or rejuvenate deadened commercial corridors, streetcars have
become an attractive alternative to buses or subways for their
affordability to build and maintain.
In 2013, inaugural streetcar lines are scheduled to launch
in Atlanta; Dallas; Salt Lake City; Tucson, Arizona; and
Washington, D.C. Cities considering or planning streetcar lines
include Cincinnati; El Paso, Texas; Honolulu; Kansas City,
Missouri; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; and Sacramento, California,
according to the American Public Transit Association (APTA).
Streetcars already operate in cities including: Boston;
Denver; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Portland,
Oregon; Tampa, Florida; San Francisco; and Savannah, Georgia.
Besides their charm, streetcars are being embraced because
of the availability since 2009 of grants from the U.S.
Department of Transportation meant for long-term projects.
The funds helped make streetcars "a growing movement," said
Mantill Williams, a spokesman for APTA, a research group in
Washington.
"For cities that had plans for streetcars on the books for
years, this helped lead it to fruition," Williams said.
New Orleans received a $45 million grant for its new line
and is seeking a second grant to build another line, which would
cost $98 million. The city sold $75 million in sales tax revenue
bonds to pay for a third new line.
The majority of these lines will run along historic
streetcar routes that were uprooted in the 1960s, leaving only
the St. Charles Avenue line in place by 1973, the year it was
awarded a listing on the National Register of Historic
Landmarks.
Williams said cities with streetcars are finding that they
help strengthen property values and spur economic development.
"What it shows to your potential business customers is there
is a sense of permanency there," he said.
For the line set to open next year, that is already
happening: A $90 million apartment and retail complex that
received city approval in late August and is expected to be
built along the streetcar line in the next two years.
(Editing by Corrie MacLaggan, Greg McCune and Will Dunham)