By Clarece Polke
| WASHINGTON, April 13
WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. government
announced plans on Tuesday to forgive $7.7 billion in student
loans for about 387,000 permanently disabled borrowers.
While permanently disabled Americans are already permitted
student loan forgiveness under the Higher Education Act, many
who are eligible have not taken advantage of the debt relief,
the U.S. Department of Education said in a statement.
Of the 387,000 borrowers identified by the department as
eligible but have not taken part in the program, about 179,000
of them are in default, potentially causing them to lose their
federal tax refunds and Social Security benefits, the government
said.
"Too many eligible borrowers were falling through the
cracks, unaware they were eligible for relief," U.S. Education
Under Secretary Ted Mitchell said in a statement. "We need to
make it easier, not harder, for them to receive the benefits
they are due."
The Education Department has partnered with the Social
Security Administration to identify these borrowers.
Beginning on Friday, borrowers who were identified in the
first round will receive a letter explaining their eligibility
for loan forgiveness and what steps they need to take to receive
a discharge.
The letters will be distributed over a four-month period. A
follow-up letter will then be sent 120 days after the first
letter if the department does not receive a signed application.
(Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)