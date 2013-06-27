By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, June 27 Lawmakers scrambled on
Thursday to introduce last-minute bills to keep student loan
interest rates from doubling on July 1, but even supporters
doubted any measure would pass in time.
Only one legislative day remains before interest rates on
millions of new federal student loans are due to double to 6.8
percent.
One bill by a group of Democratic senators would extend the
lower rates for another year while lawmakers work on a
longer-term solution.
"It would give us the time and the incentive and I hope the
inspiration to look at this whole issue of financial debt and
student debt in a comprehensive way, not just tinkering on the
edges in terms of rates," said Democratic Senator Jack Reed of
Rhode Island at a press conference.
But even these Democrats appeared doubtful that their bill
would pass before the deadline. Instead, they talked of working
retroactively and voting to move their bill forward on July 10,
after Congress returns from a recess.
A bipartisan group of senators also introduced a different
bill indexing interest rates to the U.S. Treasury 10-year rate
plus 1.85 percentage points for subsidized and unsubsidized
undergraduate Stafford loans.
The group includes West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin,
Republicans Richard Burr of North Carolina, Tom Coburn of
Oklahoma and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, and Maine Independent
Angus King.
Their plan would reduce the deficit by $1 billion over a
decade. Supporters argue moving to a market rate would also
allow students to take advantage of currently historically low
interest rates.
That bill mirrors another Republican bill that passed in the
House of Representatives in May, but continues to be criticized
by Democrats and has been stalled.
Lawmakers have known about the interest rate deadline for a
year, after postponing the issue last summer. What has emerged
instead is finger-pointing.
"As a result of their (Democratic) obstruction, interest
rates on some new student loans will increase next week. The
Republican House has already passed legislation and Senate
Republicans, along with the President, are ready to pass
bipartisan student loan reform that will ensure that student
loan rates don't double on July 1st," a spokesman for Senate
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on
Wednesday.
By midweek several lawmakers had switched their tones from
hopeful to pessimistic.
"This is not going to be pleasant," Representative George
Miller, the senior Democratic member of the House Education and
the Workforce Committee, told Reuters. "Students and their
families are not going to be happy about this."