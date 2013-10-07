By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 A mere $600 stood between
Christian Fair, 20, and his future this semester, when the U.S.
Department of Education denied his parents a loan to help pay
for his tuition and textbooks.
The federal Parent PLUS loan program allows parents of
undergraduate students to help pay for their children's college.
While qualifying for those loans already required a credit
check, the DOE in 2011 unexpectedly tightened its underwriting
terms to include charge-offs and medical bill collections,
rendering thousands of parents ineligible.
"To me it ($600) was a big amount because my parents and I
couldn't afford it," said Fair, a computer science student at
Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina. "I really thought
I was not going to go through my sophomore year."
His father works in maintenance for St. Lucie County in
Florida and was already struggling to keep Fair in college.
Fortunately, a group of alumni raised the money that Fair needed
to stay in school.
But thousands more students in institutions serving largely
low-to-moderate income students and racial minorities have since
last year dropped out because of a spike in PLUS loan denials
after the DOE tightened the terms.
Advocates for minority and low-income students are now
focusing on Congress, hoping they can sway lawmakers to reverse
the changes to PLUS loans and other disadvantageous reforms.
They are pinning their hopes to the Higher Education Act, a
half-century old law that lays out guidelines for distributing
federal student aid and is due for reauthorization next year.
In a recent joint letter, National Association For Equal
Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), the United Negro
College Fund (UNCF) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund asked
Congress to broaden the criteria for PLUS loans and ensure that
eligibility does not depend only on prior credit history.
"At this point, they need to revert back to the policy that
was not broken," said Lezli Baskerville, NAFEO president and
CEO.
The groups also want the income threshold for automatic
maximum Pell Grant awards to be returned to $32,000. The DOE
also recently dropped the maximum income to $27,000 for Pell
Grant aid to low-income students, making thousands of families
ineligible.
Further, they want lawmakers to reduce the interest rates
and origination fees on PLUS loans. A new law that ties student
loan interest rates to the 10-year Treasury note set their
interest rate 6.41 percent for this academic year, but could
spike to their cap of 10.5 percent as the economy improves.
The interest rate was previously fixed at 7.9 percent.
A spokeswoman for the chairman of the House Committee on
Education, John Kline of Minnesota, said the committee has been
collecting input from higher education groups, including
historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and will
be exploring those issues leading to the renewal of the Higher
Education Act.
SAYING SORRY
Representatives for HBCUs and minority students said they
feel burned by the DOE's sudden change to PLUS loans in 2011.
"That one took our schools and the higher education
community by surprise, because no one knew it was coming," said
Cheryl Smith, senior vice president of public policy and
government affairs for United Negro College Fund (UNCF). "They
did it without telling anybody."
The DOE later explained it made the changes to PLUS loans to
bring underwriting standards in line with other types of loans.
Education Secretary Arne Duncan has since apologized for the
poor communication, and has said his department will start a new
rulemaking process early next year.
Bowing to pressure from the groups, the DOE has also put in
place an appeals process for parents denied PLUS loans.
But the institutions and their advocates want the changes
completely reversed. The appeals process, they say, is
cumbersome for the schools, students and families, and has low
success rates.
According to a UNCF analysis of DOE data, as a result of the
changes, PLUS loan approvals for the 2013-14 year dipped to 32
percent for initial applicants from 48 percent in prior years.
Just 18,336 of the 57,542 applications were initially approved,
before the appeals process.
Preliminary results from a survey by NAFEO found roughly
10,000 students from minority-serving institutions, many in good
academic standing, have already dropped out of school this
academic year as a result. That is in addition to thousands more
who dropped out last year.
These institutions serve largely students from low-income
families and groups disproportionately affected by the economic
crisis and the slow recovery.
The unemployment rate for African Americans in August was 13
percent and Hispanics 9.3 percent, according the U.S. Department
of Labor, compared with 6.4 percent for white Americans and the
nation's 7.3 percent.
Minority student groups warn that the loan denials will
continue as the DOE revisits its changes, pointing out the
rulemaking process can take up to two years and that some of the
students who drop out might never return to school.
"We know the DOE has the ability to reverse this harmful
Parent PLUS policy," Smith said. "They can do it tomorrow. They
can do it administratively."