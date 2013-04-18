By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON, April 18
WASHINGTON, April 18 Younger Americans are
increasingly struggling with the burden of student loan debt,
and appear to be retreating from homeownership and car debt,
according to a recently released study.
Historically the median age of first home purchases has been
about 30 years old, and homeownership rates were significantly
higher for 30-year-olds with a history of student debt.
That's because this population tends to have higher levels
of education and higher income.
But the recession and the subsequent surge in student loan
debt delinquencies appear to have flipped this trend, according
to a study by Meta Brown, a senior economist in the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York's Research and Statistics Group, and
Sydnee Caldwell, a senior research analyst in the same group.
By 2012, for the first time in at least a decade,
30-year-olds with no student loan history are more likely to
have home-secured debt, the study found.
It found a similar trend with auto debt.
Total student loan balances have tripled in the last eight
years as more people borrow to meet the increasing cost of
attaining higher education.
According to the New York Fed data, 43 percent of American
25-year-olds had student loan debt in 2012, up from 25 percent
in 2003. Americans now owe about $1 trillion in student loan
debt.
Delinquency rates have also surged, as the lingering effects
of the recession have made it difficult for new graduates to
find jobs. The New York Fed recently said about 6.7 million
borrowers - out of a total 37 million - are at least 90 days
delinquent.
A number of education policy experts, consumer groups and
lawmakers have said urgent action is needed to overhaul the
student loan market and reduce the burden on borrowers.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has taken
broad interest in student loans, is in the process of compiling
information on how student loan burdens might impact the rest of
the economy and affect access to mortgage credit and automobile
loans.
"Consensus is growing about the potential student debt
domino effect on the economy," CFPB student loan ombudsman Rohit
Chopra said via email. "When borrowers struggle to meet their
student debt obligations, there are implications for all of us."