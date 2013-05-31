* Interest rates on federal loans set to double July 1
* Obama's plan includes fixed rate for the life of loan
* Obama has threatened to veto Republican plan
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, May 31 President Barack Obama on
Friday pushed his plan to tie federal student loan interest
rates to the market, and criticized a Republican plan passed by
the House of Representatives that he said would cost borrowers
more.
The mounting burden of student loan debt, now pegged at more
than $1 trillion, with an average borrower owing $27,000, is
seen as a drag on the economy and a barrier to people getting
educations needed for better jobs.
Currently students pay the same fixed rate for federal
student loans, set by the government at 3.4 percent, regardless
of changes in other interest rates in the economy. If Congress
does nothing, those rates are scheduled to rise to 6.8 percent
on July 1.
"Higher education cannot be a luxury for a privileged few.
It is an economic necessity that every family should be able to
afford, every young person with dreams and ambitions should be
able to access," Obama, flanked by college students, said at an
event in the White House Rose Garden.
In Obama's plan, rates for subsidized federal student loans
would be set every year based on the market plus 0.93 percent,
but remain fixed for the life of the loan. His plan, for
instance, would lock in rates for next year's borrowers at 2.9
percent for the life of the loan.
He also would fully fund the Pell Grant program that helps
low-income students, expand work-study programs and include an
income-based repayment option.
Students who take out private student loans face more
stringent repayment terms, making government-backed options a
more attractive alternative.
But Obama's plan eliminates a cap on interest rates, which
critics say puts students at risk of paying higher rates on
government student loans in the future.
The Republican plan, passed by the House last week, requires
rates for subsidized and unsubsidized loans, known as Stafford
loans, to be recalculated every year and pegged to 10-year
Treasury notes, plus 2.5 percentage points. The plan caps
interest rates for the loans at 8.5 percent.
VETO THREAT
Under that plan, a student who borrows the maximum amount of
subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford loans over five years would
pay $14,430 in interest, according to the non-partisan
Congressional Research Service. If rates double on July 1, a
student would pay $12,598, compared with $7,965 at current
rates.
"It could actually cost a freshman starting school this fall
more over the next four years than if we did nothing at all and
let the interest rates double on July 1st," Obama said. "The
House bill isn't smart and it's unfair," he said.
The White House last week threatened to veto the House
version of the bill. Democrats who control the Senate want to
extend the current lower rates for another two years while they
work on a more comprehensive long-term rate system.
Republicans including as House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio
and House Education and the Workforce Committee Chairman John
Kline of Minnesota accused the president of politicizing the
student loan issue, rather than ironing out the differences
between the two plans.
"With time so short and the differences between our
proposals so slight, today's event was misguided and deeply
disappointing," Boehner said.
The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS) opposes
both plans, saying such market-based options could force
borrowers to pay more later or turn to riskier private student
loans at time when young people still face a tight job market
amid a tough economy.
"Students and families need the assurance that federal
student loans will remain affordable," TICAS president Lauren
Asher told Reuters.