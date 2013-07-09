* Senate vote to move forward on bill set for Wednesday
* Outstanding U.S student loan debt now exceeds $1 trillion
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, July 9 U.S. lawmakers are aiming to
pass a retroactive fix this week after congressional inaction
caused interest rates on millions of new federal student loans
to double on July 1.
Rates on Stafford Loans spiked to 6.8 percent after a
gridlocked Congress failed to compromise on competing plans to
avert the automatic increase.
The Senate plans on Wednesday to vote on whether or not to
move forward with a Democrat-sponsored bill to return the
interest rates to 3.4 percent for another year.
"There is still time to turn it back before the academic
year begins," Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island said
in an interview on Monday.
"We've spoken to the Department of Education and we believe
if we move quickly enough in the next few days they can adjust
their lending program," Reed said.
Democrats backing that bill say rates should be frozen at
the lower level as Congress continues to debate the wider issue
of college affordability. A previous Democrat-backed measure
pushing for a two-year extension failed in the Senate last
month.
It was unclear how the Republicans would vote on a one-year
extension.
The bill would ensure that future federal student loans
would come with the 3.4 percent rate and would prevent students
who took out loans since July 1 from paying the higher rates.
Outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. now exceeds $1
trillion, and lawmakers and economists worry it is stifling
young borrowers and the rest of the economy.
Republicans and Democrats agree that student loan interest
rates should be kept low but disagree on how to do that.
MARKET-BASED PLAN
Passage of a bill to keep the rates at 3.4 percent in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives is uncertain,
even though Democrats and Republicans appear to recognize the
need to quickly reverse last week's increase.
The House passed a market-based plan in May. But that bill
did not make it to the Senate, and Republicans in the House
continue to push for their own market-based solution.
In the meantime, other lawmakers are pushing what they are
calling a bipartisan market-based bill.
The proposal by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West
Virginia and Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina
would set interest rates every academic year to the 10-year
Treasury borrowing rate, plus 1.85 percent for undergraduate
Stafford loans and 3.4 percent for graduate Stafford loans.
The interest rate would be fixed for the life of the loan.
It also caps the rates at 8.25 percent. That plan would reduce
the federal deficit by $1 billion over 10 years, Republicans
say, citing estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.
"We're working to educate senators about the merits of this
bipartisan bill and build consensus around a strategy that
protects students and taxpayers equally," a Republican aide told
Reuters. "There's no reason the Manchin-Burr proposal couldn't
be signed by the president by the end of the week."
But Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has said he would not
allow any bill that would peg student loan interest rates to the
markets or use student loans to fund the deficit.
"If you can explain to me why these proposals the
Republicans have are better than having the rates double, please
explain this to me," Reid said on Tuesday. "We all know that
interest rates are going to go up."
Reid also is opposed to a similar market-based plan in
President Barack Obama's 2014 budget proposal.
Both sides know there is a likelihood of a filibuster and
continue to point fingers at each other for inaction.
The Democrat-led Senate already killed two other bills
addressing student loan interest rates.
"The House has done its job and the fact is that it's
students who are going to pay the price when they see their
interest rates double," House Speaker John Boehner told
journalists on Tuesday.
