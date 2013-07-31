* Measure now goes to President Obama, who is expected to
sign it
* Months of partisan squabbling had delayed measure
* Fix will protect borrowers from higher rates in July
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. college students will
likely pay a reduced interest rate of 3.86 percent on their
student loans for the new school year, after lawmakers on
Wednesday finally passed a compromise bill that would reverse a
recent rate hike.
The House of Representatives voted 392-31 in support of a
bipartisan deal to lower interest rates on millions of new
federal student loans. The Senate passed the bill on July 24 and
President Barack Obama is expected to sign it into law.
The action followed months of partisan bickering, with
Democrats and Republicans blaming each other for a politically
embarrassing delay that had the potential to cost students and
their parents thousands of dollars.
The legislation replaces a system in which Congress fixed
interest rates every year and substitutes it with a market-based
mechanism tied to the government's cost of borrowing and capped
to protect borrowers in the event of a severe spike in rates.
The legislation passed just two days before Congress
recesses for five weeks, after several failed efforts in the
House and Senate.
Interest rates on student loans automatically doubled on
July 1 to 6.8 percent after Congress failed to meet the deadline
to prevent the rate increase. Congress has since incorporated a
retroactive fix that would keep borrowers of loans originated
since July 1 when rates had doubled from paying the higher rate.
The measure passed Wednesday pegs interest rates on student
loans to the 10-year Treasury note plus 2.05 percentage points
for undergraduates, and plus 3.6 percentage points for graduate
student loans.
The interest rate would roughly work out to 3.86 percent
this year for undergraduates and 5.42 percent for graduates.
Supporters of the bill say it gets politicians out of the
business of setting student loan rates and provides certainty
for students and their families.
'LONG-TERM FIX'
Critics of a market-based system say it fails to offer enough
protection against increasing rates as the economy improves.
"This bill provides American college students immediate debt
relief on upcoming student loans," said California
Representative George Miller, the senior Democrat at the House
Committee on Education and the Workforce. "Families battered by
the recent recession should have received this relief over a
month ago."
In 2007, Congress lowered the interest rates on federal
subsidized Stafford loans to 3.4 percent. That lower rate was
due to expire last year, but Congress extended it for another
year rather than argue about a replacement for it during an
election year.
Under the caps in the new plan, if market rates rise,
undergraduates could pay as high as 8.25 percent and graduates
as much as 9.5 percent. The rate could go to 10.5 percent for
PLUS loans for parents who borrow to pay for their children's
college.
"We wanted to get out of the partisan squabbling that has
been happening in this city every year - let the market do it in
a way that is fair to students and the taxpayer," said
Education Committee Chairman Representative John Kline, a
Minnesota Republican.
"After months of great uncertainty, students can finally
breathe a sigh of relief knowing that interest rates on
subsidized federal loans for college won't double from last year
and a long-term fix will be in place to avoid these annual
political chess matches over the loan program," said Peter
McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant
Universities.