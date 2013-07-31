By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would reverse a
recent hike in federal student loan interest rates, lowering
them to 3.86 percent for undergraduates in the new school year.
The House voted 392-31 in favor of the bill that will switch
interest rates to a market-based system.
The bill pegs interest rates on student loans to the 10-year
Treasury note plus 2.05 percentage points for undergraduates,
and plus 3.6 percentage points for graduate loans.
Interest rates on student loans automatically doubled on
July 1 to 6.8 percent from 3.4 percent after Congress failed to
meet the deadline to prevent the rate increase.
Congress has since sought a retroactive fix that would keep
new borrowers from paying the higher rate.
The bill, a result of extensive negotiations in mid-July
among a coalition of U.S. senators composed of Democrats,
Republicans and an independent, now waits to be signed into law
by President Barack Obama.