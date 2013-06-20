By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner urged President Barack Obama on Thursday to
push Democrats in Congress to back a move to switch student loan
interest rates to a market-based system before they double on
July 1.
In just 10 days, rates on federally backed student loans are
due to rise to 6.8 percent from 3.4 percent unless Congress
acts. Instead, lawmakers have been engaged in partisan
squabbling that is expected to end in a last-minute resolution.
In an open letter to the president, Boehner attempted to
align a Republican market-based approach to a similar proposal
by Obama.
The bill Boehner touted, passed by the Republican-led House
in May, would peg interest rates at 2.5 percentage points above
the 10-year Treasury note and cap rates at 8.5 percent. Rates
would be recalculated every year.
Under Obama's plan, rates would also be set based on the
10-year note, plus 0.93 percentage point, but fixed for the life
of the loan. His plan does not include a rate cap.
The 10-year Treasury note currently yields about 2.40
percent.
"On an issue you have made a top priority, it is astonishing
that your fellow Democrats have been so openly hostile to your
proposal," Boehner wrote.
The White House has threatened to veto the Republican bill,
which also faces opposition in the Democratic-led Senate.
Republicans have expressed frustration over what they say is
unwillingness by Democrats to find a compromise between the two
proposals.
"Frankly, there is no evidence that Democrats are making a
sincere effort to get a bill passed in the Senate," Boehner said
in his letter. "With Republicans and you in general agreement on
the policy, it is difficult to identify any motivation other
than politics to explain why a solution has not already been
signed into law."
Democrats including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and
California Representative George Miller, using college students
as a backdrop on the same day, vowed instead to force a vote to
extend the current lower rates.
Student loan debt in America now exceeds $1 trillion with
the average borrower owing $27,000. Higher rates, lawmakers say,
will only increase the debt burden on borrowers.
"The only thing that could happen that's worse than that is
if the Republican bill should pass, because that's worse than
doing nothing," said Miller, who is also senior Democrat on the
House Education and Workforce Committee.
