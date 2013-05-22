By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 The White House threatened on
Wednesday to veto a Republican bill to switch federal student
loan interest rates to a market-based system, arguing the plan
would create more uncertainty for students and families.
Under the legislation introduced by Republican
Representatives John Kline of Minnesota and Virginia Foxx of
North Carolina, subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford loans would
be recalculated every year and pegged to 10-year Treasury notes,
plus 2.5 percentage points.
Currently, interest rates on those loans are set by the
government. Without congressional action, the interest rates are
set to double on July 1 to 6.8 percent from 3.4 percent for
millions of subsidized Stafford loans.
Republicans and Democrats both agree that rates should not
be allowed to double in July, but remain gridlocked on how to
keep that from happening.
The Republican-led House Committee on Education and the
Workforce voted last week to move the bill to the full House and
rejected an amendment by Democratic counterparts to extend the
low rates for two more years. The House is set to vote on the
bill on Thursday.
It is unclear if the bill will get much traction in the
Democratic-led Senate, which is working on an alternative plan
to freeze rates at the current 3.4 percent until 2015.
Republicans say their plan is a long-term solution that will
take politicians out of the business of setting student loan
rates and using them as a bargaining chip.
Lawmakers have expressed growing concerns about American
student loan debt, which now exceeds $1 trillion, according to
the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
YEARLY RECALCULATION
The Republican-sponsored bill is similar to a plan in
President Barack Obama's budget proposal, but includes an 8.5
percent cap on Stafford loan rates. A borrower's rates would be
recalculated every year, a provision the White House said would
create more uncertainty for families and put them at risk of
eventually paying more when market rates go up.
"The bill's changes would impose the largest interest rate
increases on low- and middle-income students and families who
struggle most to afford a college education," the White House
said.
Under Obama's plan, the rate on federal student loans would
be set each year based on the market rate, but remain fixed for
the life of the loan.
Democrats say the Republican plan unfairly targets student
and families in their drive to pay down the deficit, and that it
bears little resemblance to Obama's plan.
"On the contrary, it costs students and families more than
if we did nothing," said California Representative George
Miller, the leading Democrat on the House Education Committee.
"Congress should work together to address the increased cost of
a higher education and rising debt burden, not pull a
bait-and-switch and make college more expensive."
The government will make $51 billion from student loans this
year, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
The non-partisan Congressional Research Service has
estimated that under the Republican plan, a student who borrows
the maximum amount of subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford loans
over five years would pay $14,430 in interest. If rates were
allowed to double on July 1, a student would pay $12,598,
compared with $7,965 if rates do not double.
Kline, chairman of the House Education Committee, said in a
statement on Wednesday that Republicans would still advance the
bill through the legislative process.
"The legislation is based on the president's own proposal,
and provides a solid basis for negotiation through the
legislative process," he said. "Today's announcement proves the
president would rather pick a partisan fight with Congress
instead of work in good faith on a bipartisan solution."