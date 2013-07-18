By Elvina Nawaguna and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, July 18 A coalition of U.S. Senate
Democrats and Republicans have reached a tentative deal with
President Barack Obama that would roll back a recent spike in
interest rates on new federal loans for college students and
instead move the loans to a market-based rate.
Lawmakers are trying to secure a retroactive fix before the
next educational year starts, after interest rates on millions
of new federal student loans automatically doubled to 6.8
percent on July 1.
Unless Congress agrees on a fix, about 7.4 million students
with federal Stafford loans will be affected and could end up
paying up to $4,000 more in interest rates for a four-year
degree program.
The deal, which followed extensive negotiations on
Wednesday, would retroactively move the loans for the coming
school year to a market-based rate that would roughly work out
to 3.86 percent this year for undergraduates.
Congress currently sets the level of federal student loan
interest rates, and critics of the system say it unfairly
subjects students to political whims.
"It is refreshing that on such an important issue we stopped
playing politics with our students' future to come up with a
bipartisan, permanent fix that lowers interest rates for all
students," said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
The deal would tie interest rates on undergraduate
subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford loans to the 10-year
Treasury note plus 2.05 percentage points, and plus 3.6
percentage points for graduate loans.
It would cap rates at 8.25 percent for undergraduates, 9.5
percent for graduate students, and 10.5 percent for PLUS loans
for parents who borrow to pay for their children's college.
A senior administration official said Obama supports
compromise legislation that would hold down interest rates and
was involved in the Senate negotiations.
A Democratic official said the measure would not raise money
by charging students higher rates and would protect students
from future rate rises. Democrats insisted they would not back
any plan that uses student loans to fund the budget deficit.
Lawmakers haggled for months over student loan rates but
failed to reach a deal before the rates doubled on July 1.
"This compromise is a win-win for both students and
taxpayers," said Republican Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma.
"Tying interest rates to the market allows students to take
advantage of historically low rates while ensuring taxpayers
will not have to foot the bill for arbitrary rates set by
Congress."
Critics of market-based interest rate plans say they would
help students immediately, but put them at risk of paying higher
interest in the future as the economy improves and rates rise.
Such concerns are compounded by the recent jump in Treasury
yields after the Federal Reserve announced that it planned to
start scaling back its stimulus program that has kept interest
rates low.
It is not clear whether the House of Representatives would
move swiftly to approve an agreement like the one reached by the
senators, but it passed a similar one in May.
House Speaker John Boehner said he had not yet seen the
details of the Senate deal. "But it clearly follows the
structure of the House bills. When we see the details, I am
hopeful that we'll be able to put this issue behind us."
The Senate is expected to vote on the deal by next week.