Jan 3 Subaru is recalling nearly 634,000 vehicles in the United States for potential lighting problems that could lead to smoke or fire, according to U.S. safety regulators.

Subaru, owned by Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, is recalling some Forester vehicles from model years 2009 through 2012, all Legacy and Outback vehicles from model years 2010 through 2012, and some Tribeca vehicles from model years 2006 through 2012, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 633,842 vehicles potentially affected by the recall may are equipped with accessory puddle lights that when lit brighten the areas under the doors, according to NHTSA documents.

A short circuit can develop when the light or connector are exposed to an electrolytic moisture source such as road spray that has road salt in it, the NHTSA said. That can cause heat that could melt the plastic, resulting in smoke or fire.

Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional harness, the NHTSA said. The recall is expected to begin next month.