By Ros Krasny
| BOSTON, July 23
BOSTON, July 23 A 24-year-old civilian worker
was arrested and charged on Monday with setting the fire on a
U.S. nuclear submarine at Maine's Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in
May that caused an estimated $400 million in damage.
Casey James Fury started the blaze on the USS Miami "to get
out of work," a Navy investigator said.
Fury, a painter and sandblaster, was charged in federal
court in Portland, Maine, with arson for the May 23 blaze. The
Miami was in the shipyard in Kittery, Maine, for repairs and
retrofitting.
Authorities also charged Fury, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire,
with setting a second, smaller fire at the shipyard in June, in
the dry dock cradle on which the Miami rests.
If convicted on either charge Fury could face life in
prison.
Charges came after an investigation by the Naval Criminal
Investigative Service. They state that Fury admitted, following
a lie-detector test, to using a cigarette lighter to ignite a
vacuum cleaner and a pile of rags in a stateroom about the
Miami.
"The reason he set the fire was in order to get out of
work," said NCIS special agent Jeremy Gauthier.
He added that Fury told investigators he was taking a
variety of medications for anxiety, depression, allergies and
insomnia at the time of the first incident.
Fury also said he was anxious about a text conversation with
his former girlfriend and wanted to leave work when he set the
second blaze.
The fire on the Miami, a Los Angeles Class attack submarine,
took about 12 hours to extinguish. Seven firefighters sustained
minor injuries.
The vessel's nuclear propulsion plant had been shut down for
more than two months during the repairs, and remained in safe
and stable condition throughout the event. There were no weapons
on board.
The Navy has yet to determine if it will repair the $900
million Miami or scrap it.