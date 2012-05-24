(Corrects spelling to Groton from Croton in paragraph 7)
By Toni Clarke
BOSTON May 24 A fire that broke out Wednesday
evening on a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine docked at the
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine has been extinguished. Seven
people were injured but there were no deaths, a Navy spokesman
said on Thursday.
Damage from the fire, which began shortly before 6 p.m. EDT
on the USS Miami, an attack submarine docked at the Kittery,
Maine, shipyard, was limited to the forward compartment spaces,
which include crew living and command and control spaces, Rear
Admiral Rick Breckenridge said in a statement.
Breckenridge, who is in charge of submarines in the region,
said the ship's nuclear reactor has been shut down for more than
two months and remained in safe and stable condition throughout
the event. There were no weapons on board in the torpedo room,
he said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified,
Breckenridge said. A full investigation is taking place.
The fire spread to spaces within the submarine that were
difficult to reach, Breckenridge said, making it challenging for
firefighters to combat to blaze. The fire was brought under
control by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Fire Department and Ship's
force, along with several area fire departments.
The injured personnel included three Portsmouth Naval
Shipyard fire-fighters, two crew members and two civilian
fire-fighters providing support. They were either treated
on-scene or taken to a local medical facility. All have been
released.
The submarine, whose home port is Groton, Connecticut,
arrived at the shipyard in March. The submarine typically
carries a crew of 13 officers and 120 enlisted personnel.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Vicki Allen)