(Adds comments on investigation, other details)
By Toni Clarke
BOSTON May 24 Firefighters braving "incredible
heat and smoke" extinguished a fire that broke out aboard a U.S.
Navy nuclear-powered submarine docked in Maine and caused
extensive damage, a Navy official said on Thursday.
Seven people were injured putting out the fire that broke
out on Wednesday night on the USS Miami, docked at the
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, but the blaze at no time
threatened the ship's nuclear facilities, Rear Admiral Rick
Breckenridge said at a briefing.
"The fire spread to spaces within the submarine that were
difficult to access presenting a challenging situation for
initial responders - but they persevered in incredible heat and
smoke," Breckenridge said.
"A full investigation has begun to determine the cause of
the fire. This investigation will be thorough and will take some
time to get it right," he said.
Damage was "extensive," but limited to the forward
compartment spaces, which include crew living and command and
control spaces, Breckenridge said.
It took the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Fire Department and
Ship's force, along with several area fire departments, more
than 12 hours to extinguish the fire.
"The heat, smoke and close quarters made this a very
dangerous response," said Maine Governor Paul LePage.
Breckenridge, who is in charge of submarines in the region,
said the ship's nuclear reactor had been shut down for more than
two months and remained in safe and stable condition throughout
the event. There were no weapons on board in the torpedo room,
he said.
The USS Miami, worth an estimated $900 million, was in the
third month of a planned 20 months of maintenance at the
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The submarine, whose home port is Groton, Connecticut,
arrived at the shipyard in March. The submarine typically
carries a crew of 13 officers and 120 enlisted personnel.
The injured personnel included three Portsmouth Naval
Shipyard fire-fighters, two crew members and two civilian
fire-fighters providing support. They were either treated on the
scene or taken to a local medical facility. All have been
released.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke and Ros Krasny; editing by Vicki
Allen and Mohammad Zargham)