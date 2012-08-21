NEW YORK Aug 21 A unexpectedly strong blast at
an underground construction site for New York's $4.5 billion
subway expansion startled people on Manhattan's East Side on
Tuesday, shattering windows, damaging a building and forcing a
street closure, officials said.
"I heard a loud explosion like a big boom and it shook the
ground," said Edwin Malabe, 54, a doorman at a building on East
74th street.
The blast at East 72nd Street and Second Avenue caused minor
damage, transit officials said. It blew out windows and sent
people including construction workers scattering onto the
streets.
Firefighters rushed to the scene, though no injuries were
reported. Officials temporarily closed 72nd Street.
"There were stones everywhere, a lot of cement, dust, and
broken glass. I was nervous. I was really worried about my
co-workers at the store," said Diana Mighiu, 36, who arrived for
work at the Kolb Art Gallery about half an hour after the blast.
"All work at the 72nd Street site is suspended until we
establish cause and the contractor can guarantee it won't happen
again," said Kevin Ortiz, a spokesman for the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority.
Destroyed power lines fell onto a closed sidewalk, knocking
down a fence set up at the construction site.
The Second Avenue subway line is planned to run up and down
the east side of Manhattan.
"We were doing a controlled blast when clearly something
went awry and an explosion was felt at street level," Adam
Lisberg, another MTA spokesman, told The New York Times.
(Reporting by Lily Kuo)