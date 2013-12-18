NEW YORK Dec 18 A hero guide dog and his blind
owner who survived being run over by a New York City subway
train drew more than $40,000 in online donations on Wednesday
from well-wishers trying to stop them from being separated when
the man's insurance runs out.
Cecil Williams, 60, was standing on the subway platform in
the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan on Tuesday when he felt
dizzy and fell to the tracks, police said.
Williams' 11-year-old black Labrador, Orlando, who had tried
to hold him up, jumped down after him just as a train was
approaching the station, authorities said.
Clutching his dog, the blind man flattened himself in the
space between the rails as the train moved into the station. The
lead car passed over them, as terrified witnesses screamed for
the train to stop, local media reported.
Williams was at a Manhattan hospital on Wednesday
recovering from non-life threatening injuries, a spokeswoman at
St. Luke's Hospital said. Orlando has been by his side.
Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the guide dog school that
trained Orlando, said they have been fielding hundreds of
inquiries about whether Williams will be forced to give Orlando
up for adoption in January when he retires from his job and
loses his current insurance plan.
"We recognize everyone's concern about Orlando's future -
whether he stays with Cecil or goes back to the loving home of
his puppy raiser, please know he will be honored like the hero
he is," the group said in a statement.
Several donation web pages have been created in an effort to
raise enough money to keep the pair together.
"Come January, Cecil's insurance will no longer cover the
cost to care for Orlando," the crowd funding platform Indiegogo
said on its page. "Please help these two stay together!"
Donations on the site have already reached $19,000.
On the site Gofundme, more than 600 people have donated more
than $21,000 for the cause.
