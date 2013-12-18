(Updates with quotes from news conference, adds second byline)
By Victoria Cavaliere and Curtis Skinner
NEW YORK Dec 18 A hero guide dog and his blind
owner who survived being run over by a New York City subway
train drew enough private donations on Wednesday to keep the two
together despite the dog's impending retirement.
Cecil Williams, 60, was standing on a subway platform in the
Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan on Tuesday when he fainted and
fell on the tracks.
His 11-year-old black Labrador, Orlando, who had tried to
hold him up, jumped down after him just as a train was
approaching, Williams said at a news conference at St. Luke's
Hospital, where he is recovering from non-life threatening
injuries.
Clutching his dog, Williams said he flattened himself in the
space between the rails as the train moved into the station.
"When we fell over, he stayed there with me," Williams said,
as Orlando lay by his side. "He's always looking out for me.
That's his job."
Williams said his diabetes and the medication he takes may
have been the reason he passed out.
Williams had thought he would be forced to give Orlando up
in January when the dog retires, and his costs are no longer
covered by Williams' insurance.
Williams will be getting a younger dog to guide him.
But Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the school that trained
Orlando, said on Wednesday it had received enough private
donations to keep Williams and Orlando together as well.
"The spirit of giving, of Christmas, and all of that - it
exists here," Williams said, fighting back tears.
Police Officer Anthony Duncan, who was the first to reach
the blind man on the tracks, said at the news conference that he
is calling Williams "the miracle man."
"I call him that and told him, 'Go play the Lotto,'" Duncan
said.
Several web pages were created online to raise funds in an
effort to keep Williams and his dog together. Two web pages -
Indiegogo.com and Gofundme.com - had nearly $80,000 in donations
by Wednesday afternoon.
Michelle Brier, a Guiding Eyes spokeswoman, urged those who
still want to be part of the effort to make donations to support
guide dogs in general as Orlando's costs have been fully
covered.
As for Orlando, Williams said his pal is looking forward to
living out his golden years.
"He's about 77 years old. He's a senior citizen. He's got
some gray hairs. So he's looking forward to enjoying life now,"
Williams said.
