WASHINGTON Nov 2 President Barack Obama has
renewed 15-year-old U.S. sanctions on Sudan, acknowledging that
Khartoum has resolved disputes with South Sudan but warning that
Darfur and other conflicts remain serious obstacles to normal
ties, the State Department said on Friday.
"The ongoing conflict in Southern Kordofan, Blue Nile, and
Darfur continue to threaten regional stability, and the human
rights and humanitarian crises there - including the lack of
humanitarian access - are very serious," the department said in
a statement. Obama signed the executive order on Thursday night.
The order maintains several sets of U.S. sanctions that have
been imposed on an annual basis since 1997. The sanctions
restrict U.S. trade and investment with Sudan and block the
assets of the Sudanese government and certain officials.
Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in
Sudan's South Kordofan and Blue Nile states since clashes
between government forces and the rebel Sudan People's
Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N) broke out over a year ago.
Khartoum's resolution of several key issues with South
Sudan, which broke away from Sudan last year under a peace deal
that ended a decades-long war, helped advance peace between the
two countries. But issues such as the status of the contested
border region of Abyei, also posed a threat to security, the
State Department said.
"Addressing these concerns is necessary for a peaceful Sudan
and would enable the United States and Sudan to move towards a
normalized relationship," its statement said.