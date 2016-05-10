By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. sugar beet farmers are
expected to reap a record harvest next year, undeterred by a
trend among some food manufacturers to favor their competitor,
cane sugar that's not genetically modified (non-GMO), the
government forecast on Tuesday.
In its first estimate for the upcoming season that starts on
Oct. 1, U.S. farmers will harvest 5.09 million short tons (4.62
million tonnes) of sugar from beet, an all-time high and up
slightly from 5.06 million tons, according to a U.S. Department
of Agriculture forecast on Tuesday and data since 1959/1960.
The estimate indicates that beet farmers are remaining
resolute even as food manufacturers shun GMO crops like their
beet sugar.
Next year's rising beet production coincides with a
5-percent drop in cane production to 3.62 million tons due to
the closing of a cane mill in Hawaii.
Beets, which represent nearly 60 percent of total U.S. sugar
output, have seen record yields since the widespread adoption of
genetically-engineered seeds in 2008. The seeds boosted beet
cooperatives' profit margins as they reduced labor and pesticide
expenses.
But recently demand has faltered as buyers turn to cane
sugar.
U.S. yogurt maker Dannon, a subsidiary of Danone SA
, became one of the latest food companies to jump on
the trend, saying it would move away from GMO ingredients,
joining the likes of Hershey Co and Unilever Plc
subsidiary Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc.
The scenario has strained the U.S. sugar program, a
complicated network of marketing allotments, import quota and
price supports. Cane refiners are pressing USDA to up raw sugar
imports to meet the demand, while beet companies argue their
inventories are swelling.
"Beet farmers are not going to cede market share," said
Frank Jenkins, head of JSG Commodities in Connecticut and a
veteran NAFTA trader, noting any additional needs not met by
U.S. production will be doled out to Mexico.
"Why would they walk off the playing field right now?" he
added.
Some are hopeful the coming months will provide more clarity
on where consumers stand on GMOs as companies including Mars Inc
and Kellogg Co begin to introduce labeling of GMO labeling
in response to a Vermont law that comes into effect this
year.
Critics of GMOs say that they contribute to the
industrialization of agriculture and question their safety,
while proponents counter they can reduce watering needs and use
of harmful pesticides.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Nick Zieminski)