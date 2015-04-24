NEW YORK, April 24 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' Imperial Sugar Co has filed a legal complaint against the U.S. government over a sugar trade pact between the United States and Mexico, according to a court document filed on Friday.

The company is challenging a March decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission rejecting the company's challenge to a sugar trade deal signed by the U.S. and Mexican governments, according to a summons filed in the Court of International Trade. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)