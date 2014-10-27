BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Mexico and the United States have reached a deal to avert potentially steep duties on Mexican sugar imports to the United States, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Monday.
A draft agreement was initialed with the Mexican government and Mexican sugar exporters that, if adopted, would suspend anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations of imports of Mexican sugar, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Sl Green Realty Corp - CEO Marc Holliday's total compensation for 2016 was $17.3 million versus $23 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMWco2) Further company coverage: