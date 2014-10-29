(Add context to accurately reflect Rello's full comments on
By Dave Graham and Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON Oct 27 Mexico and the
United States reached a deal on Monday to avert potentially
steep duties on Mexican sugar imports to the United States,
defusing a months-long dispute that threatened to escalate into
a major trade war.
In the deal hammered out hours before U.S. regulators were
going to slap penalties on Mexican imports, the U.S. Department
of Commerce said officials initialed a draft agreement that
would suspend both anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on the
goods, if adopted in full.
The deal would set a price floor to guard against
undercutting or keeping U.S. prices artificially low, smooth out
supply over the year and limit the amount of refined sugar that
may enter the U.S. market, it said.
A source close to the negotiations said Mexico could export
1.4 million tonnes of sugar in 2014. That compares with an
estimated 1.9 million tonnes for the 2013/14 crop year that
ended on Sept. 30.
The concessions will help resolve a dispute that threatened
to spiral into a tit-for-tat trade war after Mexico warned it
would take U.S. support for its sugar industry to the World
Trade Organization and might consider retaliatory duties on U.S.
fructose.
The news will be seen as a victory for the powerful U.S.
sugar industry which fired the opening shot in the spat in
March. U.S. producers filed a suit accusing Mexican mills of
flooding cheap, subsidized sugar into the heavily protected U.S.
market and costing them nearly $1 billion in net income in
2013-14.
Companies such as sweets and food makers Hershey Co,
Mondelez International Inc, General Mills Inc
and drinks makers such as Coca Cola Co may also be
relieved they will not have to pay higher prices for Mexican
sugar due to hefty duties.
The United States is a net importer of sugar and Mexico is
one of its largest suppliers.
Under the agreement, Mexican producers agreed to sell at a
minimum of $0.2357 per lb for refined and $0.2075 for raw sugar
- about half the level that would have applied had maximum
import duties been slapped on the goods, according to Reuters
calculations.
The agreement should provide "critical stability" for both
countries, while ensuring that U.S. farmers and refiners
"compete on a level playing field," said Stefan Selig, under
secretary of Commerce for international trade, in a news
release.
Mexico will be allowed to meet 100 percent of remaining U.S.
demand after U.S. producers and other countries with fixed
quotas have exhausted their supply.
Monday's deal is now open for a 30-day public comment
period, after which it can be finalized.
Still, in Mexico mills braced for new restrictions on sales
to one of their biggest markets. The world's mills are
struggling to break even with prices near the cost of production
amid four back-to-back years of surplus.
"How can you think that this is positive when before we had
free trade and now we'll have restrictions?," said Carlos Rello,
head of the FEESA fund that runs Mexico's nine state-owned mills
which produce about a quarter of the country's output.
However, Rello praised Mexican negotiators for reaching the
best deal possible under the circumstances.
"It's the best situation that could have been negotiated for
Mexico," Rello said.
The U.S. Department of Commerce had recommended anti-subsidy
duties on Mexican sugar of up to 17.01 percent and on Monday
made a preliminary determination that imports should incur
dumping margins ranging from 39.54 percent to 47.26 percent.
The American Sugar Alliance which represents U.S. petitioners
said it would comment on the announcement on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia in Mexico City and
Catherine Ngai and Christine Prentice in New York; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)