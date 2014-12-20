(Adds sugar industry reaction, definition of refined sugar)
By Ana Isabel Martinez and Chris Prentice
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK Dec 19 Mexico and the
United States finalized a pact on Friday to end a months-long
sugar dispute that threatened to escalate into a broader trade
battle.
The two countries have settled on agreements that will avoid
hefty duties on imports of sugar from Mexico, the U.S.
Department of Commerce said in a statement.
U.S. imports of Mexican sugar have dried up since Commerce
decided in August and October to levy anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties and started collecting cash deposits from
importers.
In a deal hammered out after days of negotiations in
Washington this week, Mexico and the United States revised a
draft agreement to suspend those duties, which was circulated in
late October.
The draft deal was criticized by many in the industry,
including refiners that said it would crimp supplies and
threaten their survival.
The finalized agreement raises the reference prices for both
refined and raw sugar. The price floor for refined sugar is set
at $0.26 a lb, up from the $0.2357/lb set in the draft pact. The
minimum price for all other sugar is set at $0.2225/lb, up from
$0.2075 in the draft.
A provision allowing Mexico to meet 100 percent of
remaining U.S. demand after U.S. producers and other countries
with fixed quotas have exhausted their supply was confirmed.
Refined sugar, which is defined more broadly than in the
draft, can make up a maximum of 53 percent of the total
exported, down from 60 percent in the draft deal.
The two countries have been at odds over sweetener imports
since late March, when a group of petitioners, largely groups
representing U.S. sugar growers, asked the U.S. government to
investigate the dumping of cheap, subsidized sugar from Mexico.
American Sugar Alliance spokesman Phillip Hayes said the
final agreement was "a good deal for U.S. producers, U.S.
taxpayers, and U.S. consumers."
Mexico has had unfettered access to the coveted U.S. sugar
market since 2008 through the North American Free Trade
Agreement. The U.S. market is otherwise highly protected through
a complicated network of import quotas and market allotments.
"These agreements, which work in concert with the U.S. sugar
program, contain important mechanisms that both address the
market-distorting effects of unfairly traded sugar and help
promote stability in this important market," said Assistant
Secretary of Commerce for Enforcement and Compliance Paul
Piquado, who signed the suspension agreements on behalf of the
United States.
