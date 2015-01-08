BRIEF-Schaeffler says CFO to leave end-march 2018
* CFO Ulrich Hauck to resign after mandate expires at end-March 2018 Source text: goo.gl/034mWL Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 8 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' Imperial Sugar Co. has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to review the U.S.-Mexico sugar trade deal, saying in a government filing on Thursday that the pact may not prevent injury to U.S. refiners. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)
* CFO Ulrich Hauck to resign after mandate expires at end-March 2018 Source text: goo.gl/034mWL Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 127.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 108.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO