By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Jan 8 Louis Dreyfus Commodities'
Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC have
challenged the U.S.-Mexico trade deal, warning that the pact
potentially harms domestic sugar refiners and prolonging a
long-running dispute between the two countries.
In a filing on Thursday, Imperial asked the U.S.
International Trade Commission (ITC) to review suspension
agreements hammered out last month aimed at ending a spat that
has roiled trade between the two countries, cut off crucial raw
sugar supplies from Mexico, and elevated tensions between those
countries for almost a year.
Fellow refiner AmCane Sugar LLC has joined the review,
according to the company's lawyer, who confirmed that the group
filed its own "official challenge."
In March, the U.S. sugar industry accused Mexico of dumping
cheap subsidized sugar in the heavily protected U.S. market.
The recent deal that set quotas and minimum sales prices
rather than impose heavy antidumping and other penalties for
Mexican imports into the United States, does not go far enough
to prevent injury to the U.S. refiners, Imperial's counsel said
in the Jan. 8 document filed to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
"The stakes are high" for Imperial Sugar, other cane
refiners, and their customers, the company letter said.
"If these agreements enter into force, domestic production
of cane sugar and related jobs would be at risk."
A spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus could not immediately be
reached for comment because of the late hour in Geneva.
The requests for review could prolong the sugar dispute that
has roiled prices and trade flows between the two countries for
nearly a year.
Imperial Sugar and other cane refiners worry that the
so-called suspension agreements would curb imports of raw sugar
to feed their plants.
At the same time, they face greater competition from bumper
refined sugar output, which Mexican mills sell direct to food
manufacturers and other sugar processors. Under NAFTA, Mexico
has had unfettered access to the coveted U.S. sugar market in
2008.
"Not only do the suspension agreements not eliminate the
injury, they actually augment that injury to cane refiners,"
John Magnus, AmCane's counsel, told Reuters in a phone
interview.
ITC is reviewing the requests and determining next steps, as
this is the first time the review statute has been invoked since
being written into law in 1979, said an agency spokeswoman.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese, Diane
Craft and Gunna Dickson)