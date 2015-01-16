BRIEF-Whole Foods to change more than half of its board, including chairman; changes not part of Jana talks- CNBC, citing DJ
NEW YORK Jan 16 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC have asked the U.S. government to resume its anti-dumping and countervailing investigations on sugar from Mexico, according to U.S. Department of Commerce filings.
The companies, both U.S. refiners of raw cane sugar, have requested the Commerce Department continue its probe, and have simultaneously notified the U.S. International Trade Commission of the requests, according to documents dated Jan. 16. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
LONDON, May 10 Netflix, the U.S. video-on-demand company, will not be allowed to compete at the Cannes Film Festival after this year unless it changes its policy and gives its movies a cinema release, organisers said on Wednesday.