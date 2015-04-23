(Adds context on March ruling, paragraphs 3-5)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, April 23 Imperial Sugar Company, owned
by Louis Dreyfus Commodities, plans to contest a
U.S. government decision over whether two U.S. cane refiners are
damaged by a U.S. and Mexican deal to end a trend dispute over
sweetener imported from Mexico.
Imperial plans to seek judicial review of a U.S.
International Trade Commission (ITC) decision in the Court of
International Trade, according to a letter from the company's
lawyer to the NAFTA Secretariat in Washington dated April 16 and
seen by Reuters.
The ITC in March rejected challenges from two U.S. cane
refiners that said a government trade deal over the sweetener
would hurt their businesses.
The ruling was a victory for U.S. sugarbeet growers and
companies who complained a year ago that cheap Mexican sugar was
flooding the U.S. market, moving forward an agreement that
established higher floor prices for sugar imported from Mexico.
An appeal of that decision stands to prolong the dispute.
Geneva-based Louis Dreyfus could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse and Grant
McCool)