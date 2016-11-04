(Adds details from filings, background on trade battle)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Nov 4 The U.S. government has again
extended its deadline to issue preliminary results of a review
of a 2014 sugar trade pact with Mexico, it said on Friday, as
uncertainty over flows between the two countries continues to
roil the market.
The Department of Commerce said in a notice it is extending
its deadline by 2-1/2 weeks to Nov. 23 to issue its preliminary
decision on a review of the agreements, which ended a trade
battle with Mexico.
The extension will likely prolong the uncertainty that has
gripped the North American market, as sugar companies and
farmers on both sides of the border await the outcome of ongoing
negotiations between the two sides.
The move was expected as materials required for the review
continued to stream in, sources said. It comes within the same
week that U.S. sugar companies, in a rare move, asked the trade
deal be terminated.
The United States and Mexico agreed on a deal in late 2014
which suspended large duties on U.S. imports from its southern
neighbor. The deal also established reference prices and a quota
for imports, after a Commerce Department probe showed the
domestic industry was being harmed by cheap, subsidized sugar.
The administrative review, which has already been postponed
three times from an initial deadline of Sept. 1, was requested
by interested parties, the Commerce Department said in the
notice. U.S. sugar companies have asked the government terminate
the agreements, saying they are being violated.
U.S. cane refiners including ASR Group, the maker of Domino
Sugar, and Imperial Sugar, a subsidiary of commodities trading
firm Louis Dreyfus Co, have pressed the government
to rework the deal, saying that they are being starved of the
raw sugar supplies needed to run their refineries and that
crushing their margins.
Two parties on Monday requested the United States terminate
the agreements, according to documents. The parties were the
group of cane growers and ASR Group, which initially asked the
government to open the investigation in 2014 as well as Imperial
Sugar.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse and Alistair
Bell)